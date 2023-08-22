Open Menu

First N. Korean Intl Commercial Flight In 3 Years Lands In Beijing: AFP Journalist

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 08:30 AM

First N. Korean intl commercial flight in 3 years lands in Beijing: AFP journalist

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :North Korea's first international commercial flight in three years landed in Beijing on Tuesday, according to an arrivals board seen by an AFP journalist at the airport.

Air Koryo flight JS151 was estimated to have arrived at Beijing's Capital Airport around 9:17 am (0117 GMT), the board said.

It is state airline Air Koryo's first commercial flight since early 2020, after North Korea shut its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It took off from the North Korean capital around 08:30 am local time (2330 GMT), Flightradar24 and Chinese tracking app Umetrip showed.

