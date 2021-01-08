UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Philippine Eagle Bred In Captivity Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

First Philippine eagle bred in captivity dies

Manila, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The first Philippine eagle bred in captivity in an effort to save one of the world's most endangered birds has died from infections, conservationists said Friday.

The raptor named "Pag-asa" or "Hope" was hatched in 1992 at a sanctuary run by the Philippine Eagle Foundation on the outskirts of the southern city of Davao.

Pag-asa would have turned 29 next week.

The Philippines' national bird, known for its elongated nape feathers that form into a shaggy crest, has seen its population devastated by the destruction of rainforests and hunting in the archipelago.

The centre has spent decades trying to ensure the survival of the critically endangered bird through a breeding programme and rehabilitating wounded raptors brought in from the wild.

Only around 800 are believed to be left in the wild, the centre's spokeswoman, Nelizza Marzo, told AFP.

Pag-asa died Wednesday from infections associated with diseases trichomoniasis and aspergillosis, which the centre said were fatal in raptors.

"Although treatment was done over a week ago, he continued to deteriorate and died," it said in a statement.

The centre has 33 Philippine eagles in its care. They can live for more than 40 years in captivity.

The eagles are notoriously hard to pair, with the larger female known to attack and even kill an unwanted suitor in the wild.

In more than three decades, the centre has managed to breed 28 eaglets.

Seven of them were through artificial insemination, including Pag-asa and his only offspring Mabuhay. The rest were bred through natural pairing.

The raptor, whose wingspan can reach more than two metres (seven feet), is endemic to the Philippines. Killing or wounding the species incurs a jail sentence and fine.

The successful breeding of Pag-asa using artificial insemination had "heralded hope for the critically endangered species", the centre said.

"Even after he retired from breeding, Pag-asa lived his life as an icon of hope for Filipinos, young and old, and was a constant inspiration to the people working tirelessly to save our National Bird from extinction," the spokeswoman said.

"Pag-asa was gone too soon indeed, but his legacy lives on."

Related Topics

Attack World Jail Fine Died Young Davao Eagle Philippines From

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

18 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

22 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

26 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 hour ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.