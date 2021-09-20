Ottawa, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Voting began Monday in Canada's national election, with surveys showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in a very tight race against rookie conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

Polls opened at 1100 GMT in the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland, the first of the country's six time zones.

Polls will be open in westernmost British Columbia until 0200 GMT Tuesday, although the results may not be available until the next day due to a high number of mail-in ballots.