First Public Mourners File By Queen's Coffin In UK Parliament

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

London, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The first members of the public, some in tears, filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as it lay in state in the grand Westminster Hall in London.

A queue three miles (five kilometres) long snaked through the British capital as mourners braved hours of waiting to pay their respects at the casket of the late monarch before her funeral on Monday.

Many people stopped and bowed or curtsied towards the coffin. Others crossed themselves, or removed their hats.

Some prayed towards the casket or wiped away tears with tissues.

As Westminster Hall opened to the public, the queue was around a third of the capacity of the line which can stretch to 10 miles.

Vanessa Nanthakumaran, a 56-year-old administration assistant originally from Sri Lanka, was the first member of the public to file past the casket, having waited for more than 48 hours in the queue which runs alongside the River Thames.

The first vigil was mounted by four officers from the Household Division -- two each from the Blues and Royals and Life Guards regiments.

