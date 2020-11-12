First round of Masters suspended due to heavy rain

(@FahadShabbir)

Augusta, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Heavy rain showers forced suspension of the opening round of the 84th Masters on Thursday only 35 minutes after the start of play at Augusta National.

Severe thunderstorms were in the forecast throughout Thursday for the year's final major golf tournament, postponed from April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.