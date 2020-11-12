UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Round Of Masters Suspended Due To Heavy Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

First round of Masters suspended due to heavy rain

Augusta, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Heavy rain showers forced suspension of the opening round of the 84th Masters on Thursday only 35 minutes after the start of play at Augusta National.

Severe thunderstorms were in the forecast throughout Thursday for the year's final major golf tournament, postponed from April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Augusta April From

Recent Stories

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

1 hour ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.