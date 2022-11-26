UrduPoint.com

First Saudi Driver To Compete In FIA WTCR 2022 Series At Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi driver, Ahmed bin Khaneen, continues his preparations before participating in the final round of World Touring Car Cup Series 2022, organized by the International automobile Federation (FIA), and hosted by Jeddah Corniche Circuit, on November 26 and 27.

Bin Khaneen will become the 91st driver to race in the WTCR, and he will carry with him the experiences he gained throughout his career in competitions at the international and regional levels.

As 33-year-old, Ibn Khaneen will participate in WTCR competition at Jeddah Corniche Circuit and he will drive an Audi RS3 with Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

After winning the GT academy middle East title in 2014, Ibn Khaneen became a driver for NISMO, and participated in selected endurance racing events, such as Dubai 24 Hours, and achieved many outstanding results.

After winning Bahrain's Championship for 2000 in 2018 and 2019, Ibn Khaneen moved to the Jaguar I-Pace Championship, scoring third place in the 2018-2019 season.

On the occasion, Ibn Khaneen said, "I have loved the touring car category for a long time and I used to watch it from all over the world, and hosting the World Touring Car Cup now in the Kingdom is a great opportunity to be part of this global series. I expect the race to be strong and I am very excited about this participation, especially that WTCR championships always have strong competitions on the track, which is punctuated by many epic excesses between drivers on the track."

