First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India: govt

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The first shipment of Covid medical supplies from Britain to India, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived early Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi, calling it "international cooperation at work".