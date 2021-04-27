UrduPoint.com
First Shipment Of UK Covid Medical Aid Arrives In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The first shipment of Covid medical supplies from Britain to India, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived early Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi, calling it "international cooperation at work".

Britain, one of several countries to announce sending help as India's health care system buckles under a huge surge in coronavirus cases, is despatching more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment.

In total, nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent this week, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

