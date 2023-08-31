Open Menu

First Strike In Six Decades Closes Famous Japan Department Store

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The shutters were down on one of Japan's best-known department stores on Thursday in the sector's first strike for six decades, sparked by fears that its mooted new US owner will slash jobs.

The Seibu in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district attracts around 70 million visitors a year to its 14 floors, where its ultra-polite staff sell everything from sushi to Armani seven days a week.

Sitting atop one of the world's busiest railway stations, it is the jewel in the crown in the Sogo and Seibu chain of 10 department stores owned by Seven & i Holdings around Japan.

However, the 83-year-old building in Ikebukuro needs renovation and because the chain has not made a profit for five years, Seven & i wants to sell it to US investment group Fortress.

Unions, fearing job cuts, called a one-day stoppage for Thursday -- the first by Japanese department store workers since 1962.

"At this point, the union is not convinced if the sale plan is based on business continuity and (that) the plan ensures keeping workers' jobs," union chief Yasuhiro Teraoka told reporters earlier this week.

The stoppage is so rare that it has made national headlines, with Japanese television journalists broadcasting live outside while a news helicopter filmed overhead.

"I'm so interested so I took a two-hour train ride to see it. I think it will have a great impact nationally," pensioner Susumu Aso, 68, told AFP.

"(A strike) is something that I have only seen in textbooks," one young passerby told broadcaster NHK.

Japan's department stores have struggled in recent years to adapt to 21st-century consumers' shopping habits.

