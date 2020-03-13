UrduPoint.com
First Thailand pro-democracy march since 2014 coup

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters marched on parliament in Bangkok Friday, wearing black T-shirts to mourn the state of Thailand under an army-aligned government, in the first street protest for several years.

Discontent with the government of ex-army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha is seething, with a progressive opposition party disbanded and the country's economy faltering as the COVID-19 crisis batters the key tourism industry.

Protesters have met inside university campuses in recent weeks but are now edging back onto the streets of the capital, which has played host to rival -- and often deadly -- rounds of street politics over the last 14 years.

Thailand voted Prayut's conservative government into power a year ago.

It was the first election since a 2014 coup and held under an army-scripted constitution that critics say gave Prayut an unfair advantage.

The boisterous but peaceful 'Black Friday' rally, calling for the government to quit, is the latest reflection of his unpopularity.

"Our families are grassroots people and we're directly affected by government policy and the failing economy," 22-year-old student leader Thip Ubsorn said.

Thailand's pro-democracy movements -- usually led by students -- have often ended in bloody army crackdowns.

