First To Last For Hamilton In Hungarian GP Restart

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:30 PM

First to last for Hamilton in Hungarian GP restart

Budapest, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton dropped from first to last in the field in one lap at the Hungarian GP on Sunday due to a tactical tyre change error.

The race had been stopped on lap one due to a crash which took out five drivers including Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

By the time it restarted the weather had improved and the other drivers all pitted for new tyres. When Hamilton, looking for his 100th GP win, did the same after one lap, he emerged at the back of the field.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

