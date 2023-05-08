First 'Tourism, Entertainment and Cultural Investment' forum to be held under Minister of Investment Patronage

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of Minister of Investment Engineer Khaled Al-Falih, the first "Tourism, Entertainment, and Cultural Investment" Forum, organised by the Riyadh Chamber at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre, will be held on May 25, 2023.

The forum aims to find solutions to challenges facing investors in the tourism, cultural and entertainment sectors.