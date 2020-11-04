UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Trans State Legislators Elected In Delaware, Vermont

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

First trans state legislators elected in Delaware, Vermont

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Democratic candidates in the US states of Delaware and Vermont made history Tuesday when they became the first openly transgender legislators in their states.

Sarah McBride, 30, became Delaware's first trans senator, taking 86 percent of the vote in the state's first Senate district. She is also the first openly trans state senator in the United States and the highest-ranking trans official in the country.

"We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you," she tweeted Tuesday night.

"I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too." Further north in Vermont, Taylor Small, 26, became the state's first transgender representative, taking 43 percent and 41 percent of the vote in her two districts.

"5th trans legislator in the nation!" she tweeted.

Their wins come just a few years after Democrat Danica Roem became the first openly trans lawmaker in the US. Roem was elected to Virginia's state assembly in 2017.

In 2018, Vermont Democrat Christine Hallquist became the first openly transgender person nominated for governor by a major party in the United States.

The Victory Fund, a political action committee focused on increasing the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in the US, congratulated Small on Twitter, writing, "History made!"The group also congratulated McBride: in a statement posted online, Fund chief Annise Parker called McBride's victory "a powerful reminder that voters are increasingly rejecting the politics of bigotry in favor of candidates who stand for fairness and equality."According to the Victory Fund, there are currently four openly trans people serving in state legislatures.

Related Topics

Assembly Senate Governor Democracy Vote Twitter Virginia United States 2017 2018 Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

8 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

10 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

10 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.