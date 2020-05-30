UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Two UN Peacekeepers Die Of Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

First two UN peacekeepers die of coronavirus

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Two UN peacekeepers in Mali have died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Out of the some 100,000 UN troops deployed on about 15 different missions around the world, these two are the first whose deaths were directly linked to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, I also want to say that yesterday and today two of our military colleagues have passed away due to COVID-19," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York to honor the peacekeepers killed in conflict.

One was from Cambodia and the other from El Salvador, "both members of MINUSMA," the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, Guterres said.

Including soldiers, police officers, civilians and all affiliated personnel, as of Friday there were a total of 137 cases of the coronavirus throughout the peacekeeping missions, with 53 recovered and the two dead, the UN said.

MINUSMA is the hardest-hit mission, with 90 cases of infection, 43 recovered and the two deaths.

The next-worst affected missions are in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), with 21 cases of infection and three recovered, and in Central African Republic, with 17 cases of infection and two recovered.

Other cases have been reported among peacekeepers in South Sudan, Libya, Israel and Darfur, the UN said.

In 2019, 83 soldiers, police officers and civilians in 39 different countries were killed during peacekeeping missions.

Related Topics

Dead World Police United Nations Israel Died Mali New York El Salvador Sudan Congo Cambodia Libya Central African Republic 2019 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

50 minutes ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

2 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

3 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

3 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

3 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.