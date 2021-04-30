UrduPoint.com
First US Covid Emergency Aid Supplies Arrive In India

Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

First US Covid emergency aid supplies arrive in India

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A military plane on Friday brought the first US emergency coronavirus supplies to help India battle its devastating surge in the pandemic.

A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests landed at New Delhi's international airport as the Indian capital battles a major pandemic crisis.

India is currently recording a world record infection rate of more than 370,000 cases as well as 3,600 deaths a day and a huge international aid operation has been launched with countries around the world promising help.

The delivery, which flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed talks this week between US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India," State Department spokesman Ned price said Thursday.

US officials said the special flights, which will also bring equipment donated by companies and individuals, will continue into next week.

