UrduPoint.com

First US Omicron Case Identified In California: Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:40 AM

First US Omicron case identified in California: health agency

Washington, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The first confirmed case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in the United States has been detected in a person in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

"The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021," the agency said.

"The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative." The case was detected by the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health and confirmed by the CDC.

The Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa and has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

Scientists do not yet have hard data, but based on the variant's pattern of mutations, it is expected to at least partly evade the protective action of current vaccines, and may be more transmissible than Delta, the dominant global strain.

The US is planning tougher testing and quarantine requirements for international travelers arriving in the country, including taking a Covid-19 test one day prior to departure, the CDC said Wednesday.

Mandatory testing on arrival and even a mandatory quarantine, regardless of the test result, are also possibilities, The Washington Post reported.

Related Topics

World Washington San Francisco South Africa United States May November Post All From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

6 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

6 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.