UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Vaccines Arrive In Covid-hit Papua New Guinea

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

First vaccines arrive in Covid-hit Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Papua New Guinea received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines Tuesday as the country raced to quell a Covid-19 surge overwhelming its fragile health system.

An initial shipment of 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was flown in from neighbouring Australia, earmarked to protect badly hit frontline hospital staff.

Prime Minister James Marape greeted the grey air force C-17 bearing the vaccine, three mobile storage facilities and a small team of Australian public health specialists at Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea survived a year without widespread community transmission, but the impoverished Melanesian nation is now detecting hundreds of cases each day.

Some hospitals have been forced to turn away new patients due to a lack of medical staff, who are testing positive in large numbers.

With the total number of cases nationwide tripling in the past month alone, authorities at the weekend approved a series of measures, including shutting schools and bars and barring non-essential movement.

Concerned that widespread transmission could destabilise its neighbour, Australia has urged AstraZeneca to divert one million more doses bought by Canberra to Papua New Guinea as soon as possible.

But there is no indication yet of when they may arrive.

Related Topics

Australia Mobile Canberra Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Guinea May From Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Boxer Wasim reveals “fixing” offer from a neig ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises virtual workshop to promot ..

11 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi joins &#039;Tide Tu ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.22 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Media Watchdog Slams Twitter for Continuin ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.