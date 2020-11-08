UrduPoint.com
First Woman US Vice President, Harris Vows 'will Not Be The Last'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

First woman US vice president, Harris vows 'will not be the last'

Wilmington, United States, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared Sunday that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware.

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility," she said.

