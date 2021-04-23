FirstGroup sells American bus divisions for $4.6 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Transport operator FirstGroup on Friday announced the sale of two North American bus divisions to an investment fund for $4.6 billion, helping to strengthen its pandemic-affected UK operations.

FirstGroup is selling First Student, which runs the iconic yellow school buses, and First Transit to EQT Infrastructure for the equivalent of 3.8 billion Euros.

"Going forward, FirstGroup will be a more focused, resilient business that is in a strong position to deliver for bus and rail passengers in the UK," FirstGroup chief executive Matthew Gregory said in a statement.