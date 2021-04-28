UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fish Bone Lands Uruguay's Ex-president 'Pepe' Mujica In Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Fish bone lands Uruguay's ex-president 'Pepe' Mujica in hospital

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Uruguay's leftist ex-president Jose Mujica, 85, will undergo surgery for a fish bone lodged in his throat, staff at the hospital where he was admitted told AFP.

The former guerilla fighter, known during his term as the world's "poorest" president, will go under the knife later Tuesday for what his personal physician said was a "minor" procedure.

"Tomorrow he'll be back home," the doctor, Raquel Pannone, told El Pais newspaper.

Attempts to remove the bone without anesthesia were unsuccessful, according to local media.

Mujica became a cult figure during his 2010-15 rule, known for giving away most of his salary and driving an old Volkswagen Beetle.

He remains a figurehead of the Broad Front, the leftist coalition in power from 2005 until it was ousted in 2019 elections by center-right leader Luis Lacalle Pou.

Last October, Mujica resigned from frontline politics, quitting his Senate seat amid the coronavirus epidemic, saying a weakened immune system put him at risk and staying in the office was no alternative to going out and meeting people.

"Honestly, I'm going because the pandemic is tossing me out," he said at the time.

Mujica was part of the MLN-Tupumaros rebels that waged an insurgency during the 1960s and 70s against democratic governments.

Many Uruguayans blamed them for provoking the 1973 military coup that ushered in a dictatorship that lasted until 1985.

Mujica spent a decade in prison during that time, much of it in solitary confinement.

Related Topics

Senate World Doctor October 2019 Dictator Media From Volkswagen Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

10 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

10 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

8 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

8 hours ago

NCOC conducts demand- supply analysis for uninterr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.