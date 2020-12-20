UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fisheries Dispute Threatens To Sink Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Fisheries dispute threatens to sink post-Brexit trade deal

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal were deadlocked and threatened by failure on Sunday, as both sides dug in their heels over access to the UK's rich fishing waters.

The European Parliament had fixed Sunday as the last moment it could accept a text of any accord if MEPs are to ratify it before Britain leaves the EU single market in two weeks.

But both sides of the intense negotiations in Brussels now expect the talks to blow past what is only the latest in a series of missed deadlines, and both insist that the other must back down over fish.

Without a deal, Britain's participation in the European project would end with a new cross-Channel tariff barrier to sharpen the shock of unravelling a half-century of ever deeper political and economic partnership.

"We're continuing to try every possible path to an agreement, but without a substantial shift from the (European) Commission we will be leaving on WTO terms on 31 December," a British government source said.

But a European diplomat had told AFP that Brussels had made its best offer and it was down now to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- now distracted by a worsening coronavirus crisis at home -- to decide whether he wants a deal.

"It could well continue over Christmas, now the UK is still making up its mind whether it is willing to pay the price for unprecedented access to the internal market," he said "The EU has been clear this weekend that it is willing to compromise on fish. But it will bail at putting EU fishermen structurally out of business. The narrow path to a deal has now become a single goat track, about to peter out." The tough talk came as the negotiators scramble to secure a pact before December 31. No deal would risk chaos at EU and UK borders, where a pre-deadline rush of freight trucks has already caused long tailbacks.

Britain intends to assume control over its waters on January 1, but is ready to allow continued access to EU fishing fleets for a transitional period under new terms.

UK negotiator David Frost wants Britain to take back more than half the fish currently assigned under the EU quota system, under a three-year agreement.

The European side insists the UK can not have tariff-free access to the EU single market as a whole unless it agrees to take back only a quarter of the fish quota -- and that the transitional period would last seven years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Christmas Parliament Threatened Brussels David Price United Kingdom Turkish Lira January December Sunday Market From Government Agreement Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

1 hour ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

3 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.