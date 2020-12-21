Fisheries dispute threatens to sink post-Brexit trade deal

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The scramble for a post-Brexit trade deal headed into a new week Sunday after talks were overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis and broke up with no breakthrough on fishing rights.

As Belgium, France and many of their EU neighbours closed rail and air links to Britain, which had warned it has discovered a new strain of the virus, debate dragged on in Brussels.

After EU negotiator and Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost met at EU headquarters, the former French minister tweeted: "In this crucial moment for the negotiations, we continue to work hard.

"The EU remains committed to a fair, reciprocal and balanced agreement. We respect the sovereignty of the UK. And we expect the same," he said.

And Barnier stressed that, while both sides would control their own laws and waters, "we should both be able to act when our interests are at stake" -- a reference to a mechanism that must be agreed to ensure future fair competition.

A senior UK government source said the talks were expected to continue on Monday but "remain difficult and significant differences remain.

"We continue to explore every route to a deal that is in line with the fundamental principles we brought into the negotiations," he said.

Time is running out for a trade deal, with Britain due to leave the EU single market in 11 days, but both sides of the intense negotiations in Brussels now expect the talks to run on for three or four days until Christmas.

Without a deal, Britain's participation in the European project ends at midnight on December 31 (11 pm UK time) with a new tariff barrier to sharpen the shock of unravelling a half-century of partnership.

A European diplomat told AFP that Brussels had made its best offer and it was down to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- distracted by the worsening coronavirus crisis at home -- to decide whether he wants a deal.

The diplomat said the talks "could well continue over Christmas, now the UK is still making up its mind whether it is willing to pay the price for unprecedented access to the internal market".