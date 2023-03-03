UrduPoint.com

Fishing Banned As Philippine Oil Spill Spreads

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Fishing banned as Philippine oil spill spreads

Manila, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Thousands of fishermen in the Philippines have been ordered to stay ashore as authorities struggled Friday to contain an oil spill from a sunken tanker that is threatening the region's rich marine life and economy.

The slick off Mindoro island, south of the capital Manila, stretched for 120 kilometres (75 miles) and was about nine kilometres offshore, said Ram Temena, disaster operations chief in the affected province of Mindoro Oriental.

The Philippine Coast Guard is still looking for the Princess Empress, which had engine trouble and sank in rough seas off Naujan municipality on Tuesday.

It was carrying 800,000 litres (210,000 gallons) of industrial fuel oil from Bataan province, near Manila, to the central province of Iloilo.

Another vessel rescued the 20 crew members on board.

Diesel fuel, which had been powering the Philippine tanker, and some of the cargo have leaked into the sea, the coast guard said previously, sparking concern for the environment and industries dependent on the ocean.

Related Topics

Oil Iloilo Manila Philippines From

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

20 minutes ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

1 hour ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

1 hour ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

1 hour ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

2 hours ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.