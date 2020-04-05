UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fishing Boat Takes 202 Rohingya Migrants To Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

Fishing boat takes 202 Rohingya migrants to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Malaysia on Sunday detained 202 suspected Rohingya Muslims who arrived illegally by boat, a top official said, raising fears that people smugglers are back in action despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Zulinda Ramly, deputy director with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, told AFP a large fishing boat ferried the suspected Rohingya migrants to the northern resort island of Langkawi.

Malaysia is a favoured destination for the migrants from Myanmar as it is a Muslim majority nation with a sizeable Rohingya diaspora.

With few opportunities for jobs and education in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh, thousands have attempted to reach Southeast Asian nations.

Zulinda said the migrants were detained by maritime authorities for questioning and will be handed over to immigration officials.

"Authorities are investigating complaints by the migrants that three individuals -- a boat captain and two crew members -- were operatives of a human smuggling ring," she said in a statement.

The three apparently escaped to sea after bringing the boat into Malaysian waters.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Education Myanmar Malaysia Sunday Muslim From Refugee Top Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

15 minutes ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

29 minutes ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court expands on activating tri ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 14 merchants for hiking face m ..

60 minutes ago

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.