UrduPoint.com

Fitch Affirms Mongolia's Rating At "B" With Stable Outlook

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Fitch affirms Mongolia's rating at "B" with stable outlook

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mongolia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at "B" with a stable outlook, according to the agency's report released on Wednesday.

Mongolia's ratings are underpinned by governance indicators and per capita income that are strong relative to "B" peers, as well as its favorable medium-term growth outlook, Fitch said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the ratings are constrained by the country's high reliance on external funding and recurring bouts of political volatility among others, it said.

Fitch forecasted that Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will remain subdued this year at 1.2 percent, following 1.4 percent in 2021, despite elevated commodity prices and the re-opening of international borders after achieving high COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

The country's gross domestic product is expected to accelerate to 6.3 percent in 2023 and 6.8 percent in 2024, as headwinds from trade disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict wane, according to the rating agency.

Related Topics

Mongolia From

Recent Stories

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

4 minutes ago
 Japan's imports hit record high in April on rising ..

Japan's imports hit record high in April on rising energy costs, yen's drop

6 minutes ago
 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal s ..

1,730 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal since Monday: Russia

6 minutes ago
 Major China tech stocks plunge as sell-off builds

Major China tech stocks plunge as sell-off builds

6 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death under train

Man crushed to death under train

14 minutes ago
 Imports of soyabean increase 101.96%, palm 44.64% ..

Imports of soyabean increase 101.96%, palm 44.64% in 10 months

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.