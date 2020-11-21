UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch And Moody's Downgrade South Africa Amid Pandemic Struggles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Fitch and Moody's downgrade South Africa amid pandemic struggles

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's lowered their assessments of South Africa's financial strength on Friday, saying pandemic had further stifled the heavily indebted country's economy.

The agencies, which had already placed South Africa's debt in the category of speculative investments, both downgraded their ratings one notch, to "BB-" at Fitch and "Ba2" at Moody's, and warned that they could lower them again in the medium term.

Fitch said its decision reflects the country's "high and rising government debt, exacerbated by the economic shock triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The very low trend growth and exceptionally high inequality will continue to complicate fiscal consolidation efforts," the agency said.

Moody's noted that the country's finances were already crumbling before the pandemic arrived, and the downgrade "reflects Moody's assessment of the impact of the pandemic shock, both directly on the debt burden and indirectly by intensifying the country's economic challenges and the social obstacles to reforms.

" S&P Global maintained its "BB/B" rating for South Africa and kept its outlook at stable.

After difficult months caused by lockdowns to stop Covid-19, S&P said "indications are the economy began to rebound from third-quarter 2020, and we expect a return to positive annual growth alongside slow fiscal consolidation in 2021-2023."According to the country's Stats SA statistics agency, Africa's most-industrialized economy saw its GDP collapse 51 percent annualized in the second quarter of 2020.

Related Topics

Africa South Africa 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

8 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

8 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

8 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

8 hours ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

8 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.