UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch Keeps Britain Outlook Negative, Debt At AA-

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Fitch ratings on Friday maintained Britain's AA- debt rating and outlook at negative, but warned rising deficits, the coronavirus surge and its fraught trading relationship with Europe pose risks.

The affirmed negative outlook "reflects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the UK economy and the resulting material deterioration in the public finances," with the agency saying in a statement the deficit widened to 16.2 percent last year.

London's recent trade deal with the European Union following its departure from the bloc "should limit disruption at borders in the short term," Fitch said, but warned "uncertainty remains around how the new trade arrangement will work in practice and how it will affect the UK's trade with the EU over time.

" The rollout of vaccines against Covid-19 could spark a "sustained recovery" beginning in the second half of 2021, and Fitch raised the year's GDP growth forecast to 5.0 percent from its previous 4.1 percent, citing the free trade agreement.

But the agency warned of a "weak" short-term economic outlook, as Britain grapples with surging virus cases.

Earlier this month, London imposed a lockdown and ordered the public to stay at home and work remotely, if possible, and only to go out for essential shopping, medical reasons or to exercise.

That will cause the economy to contract three percent in the first quarter of this year, but Fitch said its recovery in the second quarter could be stronger than before thanks to the new trade deal.

Related Topics

Europe European Union London United Kingdom From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 January 2021

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in international meeting to devel ..

10 hours ago

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 ..

10 hours ago

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.