Fitch lowers outlook on France debt rating to negative

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The international ratings agency Fitch on Friday lowered the outlook on France's sovereign debt from "stable" to "negative" in view of the anticipated deterioration in the country's public finances and economy this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Fitch said in a statement that it was nevertheless maintaining France's long-term credit rating at "AA" for the time being.