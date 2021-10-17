UrduPoint.com

Fitzpatrick Claims Seventh European Tour Title

Sun 17th October 2021

Fitzpatrick claims seventh European Tour title

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Matthew Fitzpatrick, playing for the first time since Europe's Ryder Cup defeat, claimed his seventh European Tour title on Sunday with a three-shot win at the Andalucia Masters.

The 27-year-old Englishman was three off the pace overnight but an impressive final round of 69 on the Valderrama course saw him to victory ahead of Australia's Lee Min-Woo and Sebastian Soederberg of Sweden.

"It's on the bucket list to win round Valderrama with the history that it has," said Fitzpatrick after winning on the course where Europe triumphed in the 1997 Ryder Cup.

"To do it bogey-free on Sunday as well is extra special. I'm delighted.

"It's amazing, particularly way I did It - very patient all day, didn't try to press anything, stuck to our targets and managed to hole the putts at the end. I'm delighted with the win."English trio Laurie Canter, who led overnight, James Morrison and Robert Rock, as well as Sweden's Alexander Bjork, Ryan Fox of New Zealand, American David Lipsky and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti all finished at two under.

Only 14 players managed to end the tournament under par.

