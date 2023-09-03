Open Menu

Fitzpatrick Eyes European Masters Title And Ryder Cup Spot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Fitzpatrick eyes European Masters title and Ryder Cup spot

CransMontana, Switzerland, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will take a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the European Masters where victory should guarantee him a place at the Ryder Cup.

A two-time winner of the Swiss event, the Englishman carded a third-round 67 to move to 15 under par for the tournament.

The 29-year-old, who became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to defend a title at Crans-sur-Sierre with wins in 2017 and 2018, is two clear of Swedes Ludvig Aberg and Alexander Bjork and Scotland's Connor Syme.

Europe captain Luke Donald is set to name his team to face the United States later this month on Monday.

A third title in the Swiss mountains would see Fitzpatrick draw level with Ballesteros for most wins in the event.

"I feel like there's a lot of things for me this week. I can wrap up a Ryder Cup spot, I can match Seve's record and win here three times," said Fitzpatrick.

"A win here is always special and my third would be even better."

Related Topics

Lead United States Sunday 2017 2018 Event US Open

Recent Stories

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

12 minutes ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

51 minutes ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

51 minutes ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

51 minutes ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

57 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

1 hour ago
Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

1 hour ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

59 minutes ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

59 minutes ago
 Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of ..

Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of Shah Latif's poetry

59 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

59 minutes ago
 Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping ..

Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping Verstappen to pole

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous