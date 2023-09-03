Fitzpatrick eyes European Masters title and Ryder Cup spot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CransMontana, Switzerland, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will take a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the European Masters where victory should guarantee him a place at the Ryder Cup.

A two-time winner of the Swiss event, the Englishman carded a third-round 67 to move to 15 under par for the tournament.

The 29-year-old, who became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to defend a title at Crans-sur-Sierre with wins in 2017 and 2018, is two clear of Swedes Ludvig Aberg and Alexander Bjork and Scotland's Connor Syme.

Europe captain Luke Donald is set to name his team to face the United States later this month on Monday.

A third title in the Swiss mountains would see Fitzpatrick draw level with Ballesteros for most wins in the event.

"I feel like there's a lot of things for me this week. I can wrap up a Ryder Cup spot, I can match Seve's record and win here three times," said Fitzpatrick.

"A win here is always special and my third would be even better."