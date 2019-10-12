UrduPoint.com
Fitzpatrick Leads In Rome As Major Winners Rose, McDowell Lurk

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :England's world number 31 Matthew Fitzpatrick opened up a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Italian Open on Friday but major winners Justin Rose and Graeme McDowell were hovering at his shoulder.

Fitzpatrick carded a second round 65 at the Olgiata Golf Club to be 10 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Denmark's Joachim B. Hansen.

Five players were a further shot back on seven under with former US Open champions Rose and McDowell joined by India's Shubhankar Sharma, Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia and Englishman Andrew Johnston.

The 25-year-old Fitzpatrick has not lifted a trophy since last year's European Masters.

"Just a really, really solid day," said Fitzpatrick. "I figured out something with my irons after the second hole. I just felt much more comfortable with my irons once I was out there. That certainly showed. I only missed one green after that.

"When you're in these kind of positions, it's always exciting. That's why you play the game, and look forward to the weekend."Defending British Open champion Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari, the 2018 winner of the Claret Jug, both missed the cut as did Ian Poulter, who chose not to defend his Houston Open title in order to play in Rome.

