Fitzpatrick Torments Dolphins As Steelers Win

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Fitzpatrick torments Dolphins as Steelers win

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to haunt his former Miami teammates as the Steelers came from behind to defeat the winless Dolphins 27-14 on Monday.

Fitzpatrick, traded away by the Dolphins earlier this season, bagged two crucial interceptions of Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to help the Steelers improve to 3-4 in the AFC North.

The Dolphins had got off to a dream start with Albert Wilson bagging a touchdown from a five-yard pass from quarterback Fitzpatrick to open the scoring.

Allen Hurns then gathered a 12-yard pass from Fitzpatrick to help the Dolphins move into a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Chris Boswell got the Steelers' first points on the board with a field goal from 24 yards to make it 14-3.

The Steelers were then handed a lifeline when Ryan Fitzpatrick's attempted pass to tight end Nick O'Leary was intercepted by former namesake Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returned six yards to the 50.

Pittsburgh looked to be struggling to take advantage of the turnover but facing a third down and 20 situation, Matt Rudolph's short pass over the top found a wide open Diontae Johnson who sprinted 45 yards to score.

With Pittsburgh missing a field goal at the start of the second half, Miami regained possession looking to extend their 14-10 lead.

But another interception of Fitzpatrick by Fitzpatrick halted the Dolphins' progress and once again the Steelers punished the mistake.

Rudolph completed his second touchdown pass of the night, finding Juju Smith-Schuster for a 26-yard score to make it 17-14 to the Steelers.

James Conner rumbled over for a further Steelers touchdown early in the fourth for a 24-14 lead and a Boswell field goal with 5:32 left in the game stretched Pittsburgh's lead to 13 points.

