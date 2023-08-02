Five, airmen dead in helicopter crash in Chile

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Five members of the Chilean Air Force died in a helicopter crash in the south of the country Monday night, the Air Force said on Tuesday.

A Bell 412 helicopter crashed in southern Chile's Los Lagos region Monday night, "due to causes under investigation," the Air Force said in a statement.

The aircraft was conducting a night flight training mission with a five-member crew, including two pilots, two air crew members and a rescue paratrooper, and all the crew died at the scene.

The Chilean Air Force was providing assistance and support to the families of those who died in the accident, the statement said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric mourned over the death of the airmen in a message broadcast on national television, and the Chamber of Deputies observed a minute of silence at the beginning of its session on Tuesday.