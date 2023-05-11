UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested After Blast Near India's Golden Temple

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Five arrested after blast near India's Golden Temple

Amritsar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Five people were arrested on Thursday after a third blast in less than a week shook the area around the Sikh holy site of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Indian police said.

Two of the suspects had prepared the improvised explosive devices at a guest house in the city, state police director general Gaurav Yadav told reporters, while the other three provided the materials.

He gave no information about their suspected motives and said investigations were continuing.

Pressure for a separate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan sparked deadly violence in India in the 1980s and 1990s.

In March, a manhunt was launched in Punjab state to arrest a firebrand Sikh separatist that sparked protests and vandalism among the diaspora.

It was unclear whether that was connected to the three explosions.

No injuries were reported in the third blast, which happened around midnight, with police describing it as low-intensity.

"The area is totally sealed and a forensic team is working on it," police official Naunihal Singh said.

