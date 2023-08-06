Five arrested as protest halts road race at cycling worlds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Glasgow, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Five people were arrested after a protest halted the men's cycling world championships road race in Scotland on Sunday, blocking a remote country road between Edinburgh and Glasgow, police said.

The race was paused for almost an hour with 190km to go when protestors from the environmental group 'This is Rigged' glued themselves to the road. Police spread powder on the road surface.

The group claimed in a statement posted on social media it had targeted the race due to sponsoring by Ineos, who produce diesel and petrol in Scotland.

As the riders have no earpiece at the event, stewards had to halt the charging peloton on a narrow country lane near the Carron Valley Reservoir, 50km outside Glasgow.