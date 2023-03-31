UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested In Mexico For Dozens Of Migrant Fire Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Five arrested in Mexico for dozens of migrant fire deaths

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Five people have been arrested over a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center near the US border that left 39 migrants dead and 27 injured, authorities said Thursday.

The announcement came a day after the attorney general's office announced a homicide investigation into the disaster, accusing the people in charge of the facility of doing nothing to evacuate the migrants.

Five arrest warrants have already been executed, Sara Irene Herrerias, a prosecutor specializing in human rights, told a news conference.

They "have already been placed at the disposal of the judge," she added.

A total of six warrants were issued against three immigration officials, two private security guards and a migrant accused of starting the fire, she said, without specifying which of them were arrested.

