UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested Over Killing Of Rohingya Leader In Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Five arrested over killing of Rohingya leader in Bangladesh

Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Five Rohingya men have been arrested over the killing of a prominent community leader in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, police said Sunday, adding that they were probing links to a militant group.

Mohib Ullah -- a high-profile figurehead for the more than 800,000-strong Muslim minority who fled the Myanmar military in a mass exodus -- was killed by gunmen late Wednesday in one of the spawling camps in southeast Bangladesh.

His family blamed militants from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a group behind several attacks in Myanmar, with activists claiming they were enraged by his growing popularity in the camps.

"We have arrested five people over the murder of Mohib Ullah," the commanding officer of the police unit in charge of camp security, Naimul Haque, told AFP.

Two of the men were remanded in custody for three days for questioning, authorities said. The other three have not yet appeared in court.

A 28-year-old Rohingya man was also arrested over the murder last week.

All six are being investigated for links to ARSA, which has instead blamed "unidentified criminals" for Ullah's death.

A member of the rights group that Mohib Ullah headed up alleged that one of those arrested, 35-year-old Mohammad Elias, was a member of ARSA and had threatened the popular leader in June.

The member, who asked to remain anonymous as he feared for his safety, said at least ten leaders of Mohib Ullah's group were in hiding as they were afraid of more attacks.

And while authorities have stepped up security in the camps, Mohib Ullah's family said they were afraid of even stepping outside their homes.

"We can't get out of the house. They (ARSA) are threatening to kill us," Mohib Ullah's younger brother Habibullah told AFP.

"We received threats through audio messages in the past few days. I am now in a state of panic. We received the death threats for saying that ARSA members killed my brother."Spokesman for the Cox's Bazar police Rafiqul islam said they were ready to provide security to Ullah's family if they made an appeal.

On Friday UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for a "prompt, thorough, and independent investigation" into the killing.

Related Topics

Murder Militants Army Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority Threatened Man Myanmar June Criminals Sunday Muslim Family From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer ..

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer connection, effective interact ..

6 minutes ago
 Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

3 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

3 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

3 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.