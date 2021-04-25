UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrests And Police Injured At Anti-lockdown Protests In London

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:50 AM

Five arrests and police injured at anti-lockdown protests in London

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in London said Saturday they arrested five people, and eight officers were injured, after disorder at large-scale protests against England's remaining coronavirus restrictions, the mandatory use of masks and possible introduction of so-called vaccine passports.

Demonstrators had gathered early afternoon and marched along several major arteries, including the main shopping district Oxford Street, with videos and photos showing thousands in attendance.

Hundreds then rallied in Hyde Park later following the march, an AFP reporter said, where "small pockets of disorder" broke out, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

"Eight officers were injured as they worked to disperse crowds in Hyde Park this evening," it said, adding that missiles including bottles were thrown.

"Two officers were taken to hospital. Thankfully, they are not believed to be seriously injured.

"Five people were arrested for offences including assault on police and are now in custody." Britain began to gradually lift Covid-19 restrictions in March after months of restrictions and a successful mass vaccination campaign.

Pubs were allowed to serve customers outdoors this month and non-essential shops reopened, but some curbs remain.

Organisers used various websites and online platform pages to encourage turnout to protest the pandemic measures, despite rules which limit outdoor gatherings to 30 people among them.

An exception for protests carries requirements including a Covid-19 risk assessment being conducted.

"Anyone coming into London for a protest must make sure their gathering is lawful, with a risk assessment carried out by the organiser," the Met had said warned on Twitter.

Anti-lockdown protests by hundreds or even thousands have occurred sporadically during the pandemic, often resulting in a small number of arrests.

England's latest Covid-19 lockdown measures have been in place since early January, after the UK saw a surge in cases.

Months of restrictions alongside the successful vaccine rollout -- with more than 45 million doses administered -- has seen the situation improve.

Pandemic indicators such as infections, hospitalisations and deaths are at levels not seen since last September.

Another major easing is due in mid-May, when some indoor socialising can resume, before nearly all restrictions are ended in late June.

The government is looking at introducing a passport scheme for a variety of settings, including leisure and hospitality as well as foreign travel, to verify if people have been vaccinated or have immunity from the virus.

Britain has been among the hardest hit in Europe by Covid-19, recording more than 127,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

jj/spm

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Europe Twitter Immunity London Oxford United Kingdom January March June September All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

9 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

9 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

9 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.