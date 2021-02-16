UrduPoint.com
Five Bangladesh Militants Sentenced To Death For Writer's Murder

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Five Bangladesh militants sentenced to death for writer's murder

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Five militants were sentenced to death on Tuesday over the brutal murder of a Bangladeshi-American writer and rights activist six years ago.

Avijit Roy, a prolific blogger and the author of 10 books including the best-selling "Biswasher Virus" ("Virus of Faith"), was hacked to death outside Bangladesh's largest book fair by machete-wielding militants in February 2015.

The judge at Dhaka's Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal found six people guilty, sentencing five to death and one to life in prison, prosecutor Golam Sarwar Zakir told AFP.

Two of them were tried in absentia, including sacked army officer Syed Ziaul Haque, who was accused of leading the group that carried out the attack .

A defence lawyer said they would appeal the verdict at a higher court.

Roy was born in Bangladesh in 1972 and moved to the United States in 2006 from where he continued to criticise the government for the jailing of atheist bloggers.

His wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya, who was injured in the attack and lives in the US, said the verdict would not bring her peace.

"In six years, not one person investigating the case in Bangladesh reached out to me -- though I am a direct witness and victim of the attack," she wrote on Facebook.

