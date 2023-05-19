UrduPoint.com

Five Belarusians Killed Fighting In Bakhmut: Belarus Opposition Leader

Published May 19, 2023

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Five members of a Belarusian regiment fighting with Kviv's forces have been killed in the flashpoint east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Belarusian opposition leader living in exile said Friday.

"Heartbroken by the death of five members of the Belarusian Kastus Kalinouski Regiment fighting for Ukraine in Bakhmut," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Twitter.

Tikhanovskaya, who fled Minsk in 2020 despite claiming victory in presidential elections, is a vocal critic of Belarusian strongman and Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko allowed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to send columns of Russian tanks to Ukraine last February from Belarusian territory.

"The regiment reported that a commander was killed as he enabled the evacuation of the wounded," Tikhanovskaya said.

