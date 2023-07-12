Five bodies dug out of rubble in Guinea capital

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Five bodies were found under rubble on Tuesday after two buildings collapsed a day earlier in the Guinean capital Conakry, the government said.

The buildings fell Monday around 1700 GMT in the southern suburb of Matoto, a government spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

"The government offers its condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," it said.

The Minister of Justice had ordered a judicial investigation, it said.

Rescue teams had recovered four bodies within 24 hours of the accident, Togba Isaac Kolie, head of the Civil Protection Service, told AFP earlier on Tuesday.

The accident happened as the construction team was starting to add a sixth floor to the building, one construction worker said.

"The Matoto tragedy occurred on a private developer's building site. It is therefore not the State's social housing construction projects... that are affected by the accident", the government statement said.

Building collapses are a frequent occurrence in the West African state. Kickbacks by owners to sidestep construction standards and inspections are among the suspected causes.