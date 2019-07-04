UrduPoint.com
Five Civilians Killed In Syria Suicide Bombing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Five civilians killed in Syria suicide bombing

Beirut, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A suicide bomber killed five civilians and wounded 13 others Wednesday in the regime-held Syrian city of Suweida, a monitor said, in he first such attack in a year.

State-run SANA news agency confirmed the attack and reported "several deaths" without giving a clear toll.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who drove a motorcycle into Suweida.

SANA published pictures showing a motorcycle ablaze.

The suicide bombing was the first of its kind in this majority-Druze populated city since a series of coordinated attacks launched by the Islamic State group last year that killed more than 260 people.

