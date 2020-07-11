UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Days On From The Joy, Life Is A Pain For Norris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Five days on from the joy, life is a pain for Norris

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Five days after the joy of a thrilling podium finish, Lando Norris struggled with severe back pain Friday as he struggled through practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old McLaren driver became the youngest Briton to claim a podium last Sunday when he finished third in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Back at the same track, he found he was in too much pain to drive freely and was afraid to hit the brakes as he wound up eighth fastest in second practice.

He had earlier collected a three-place grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in opening practice and spent much of the day taking pain-killers to help him through his workload.

In the end, he did 29 fewer laps than Ferrari-bound team-mate Carlos Sainz.

"I've been struggling physically with I don't know what," he said.

"It's been pretty painful. We had to cut down quite a few of the laps that were planned to make sure I am in condition for tomorrow.

"It's not ideal. I'm fine now and walking around, but when I drive it's painful especially in the high-speed corners and when braking.

"I don't know what it is... I hit the brakes and then, with the compression, it spikes up massively so I'm just afraid to brake anywhere, which is not ideal here." He added that on raw pace it was clear that the Racing Point team were faster this weekend.

"The pace is there when I need it to be," he said.

"I feel confident and the car feels nice, but me - not so much."

Related Topics

Driver Fine Car Nice Same Sunday McLaren Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Several road infrastructure projects being execute ..

3 minutes ago

Two die, ten injure in Chaman clash

3 minutes ago

PPRA KP issues amendment in procurement of works

3 minutes ago

Police bust gang of drug dealers; arrest five drug ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.