TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Five people were killed while 10 others remain missing after heavy rain lashed north China's Shanxi Province, the provincial emergency management department said Tuesday.

From Saturday to Sunday, torrential rain hit the city of Xinzhou and triggered floods in the city's Taihuai and Yantou townships, leaving three people dead and three injured.

On Sunday, two people died while another 10 went missing after downpours lashed Jincheng City with precipitation of up to 268 mm, the worst in a century. The rainfall also caused damages to houses.

This spell of downpours has been the heaviest since the beginning of this year's flood season in Shanxi. The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters have activated a level IV emergency response for floods since 6 p.m. Sunday, the lowest of the four-tier emergency response system.