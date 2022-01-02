Five dead, 21 injured in bus accident south of Moscow: authorities

Moscow, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Five people were killed and 21 were injured in a bus accident south of Moscow in the early hours of Sunday, Russian authorities said.

Russia's Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5:45 am local time (0245 GMT) in the Ryazan region. "As a result of the accident five people died. 21 were injured," the agency said on Telegram, adding that two of the injured were under-age.