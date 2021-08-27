UrduPoint.com

Five Dead After Blasts At Kazakhstan Arms Depot: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Five dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot: govt

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Five people have died in explosions at an arms depot in southern Kazakhstan, authorities in the Central Asian country said Friday.

The blasts began Thursday at a defence ministry ammunitions depot in the southern region of Jambyl, leaving scores injured and nearby villages evacuated by authorities.

"Unfortunately, four military servicemen died," said defence minister Nurlan Ermekbayev, noting that attempts to contact several other serviceman after the blasts at the facility had failed.

A separate defence ministry statement said that a fifth person had been killed.

The Jambyl regional government said that of more than 80 who received treatment for injuries, 28 remained in hospital with six in serious condition.

On Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had said on Twitter that the injured were soldiers and emergency services workers.

And local authorities said that they were evacuating people from the villages closest to the site of the accident.

On Friday, the defence ministry said that a fire broke out at an ammunitions depot in Jambyl and "quickly spread to storage facilities where engineering ammunition is stored." Several explosions followed, the defence ministry said.

"The explosions stopped over time, but the fire continues," the statement added.

A video shared on the Telegram messaging app Thursday showed a column of smoke billowing from a fire before a powerful explosion sent flames shooting out.

The defence ministry noted that some of the munitions stored at the Soviet-era depot had been transferred from another depot in the adjacent Turkestan region, where three lethal explosions took place in the last decade.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Defence Minister Twitter Died Kazakhstan SITE From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Visit Of The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Is ..

Visit Of The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Islamic Republic Of Pakistan To ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Community commitment to safety guidelines has led ..

Community commitment to safety guidelines has led to significant decrease in inf ..

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

10 hours ago
 UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.