UrduPoint.com

Five Dead After Storms Lash France's Corsica: Police

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica: police

Ajaccio, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Brutal storms with winds gusting up to 224 kilometres per hour (140 miles per hour) left five people dead on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica early Thursday, including a 13-year-old girl who was killed when a tree fell onto her campground bungalow, authorities said.

It was the third day of intense rains across much of southern France that had produced flash floods and lightning, but left no casualties until now.

The girl was killed at a campground near Sagone, on the island's rugged western coast, where nine others were also injured, including one seriously, rescue workers told AFP.

At a nearby beach in Coggia, a 72-year-old woman died after the roof of a beachside hut was blown off and landed on the vehicle she was in, regional authorities said.

"I was woken around 7:30 am by a very huge storm" that knocked out both electricity and mobile phone networks, said Benjamin Roux, a 26-year-old tourist, at the beach near where the woman was killed.

He had been planning to go scuba diving, but instead helped the passengers of a boat who were sleeping aboard when it was suddenly thrown onto the shore by the choppy waves.

"They managed to get out without injuries, but they're just devastated," he told AFP.

Further north near the resort of Calvi, a 46-year-old Frenchman was also killed at a campground, and a 23-year-old Italian woman suffered serious injuries while camping nearby.

Maritime authorities later said a fisherman had died near Girolata, and a female kayaker near Erbalunga, north of Bastia.

"Several rescues of pleasure boats" were also undertaken near the capital Ajaccio, said Jean-Jacques Peraldi, head of the SDIS fire and rescue service.

Maritime authorities reported 60 to 70 sea rescue operations, mainly along the western coast that bore the brunt of the overnight storm, which the Meteo France weather service said was now moving towards Italy.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Storm Fire Electricity Mobile France Vehicle Died Ajaccio Bastia Italy Women Rains

Recent Stories

German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Bo ..

German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Booster for Over-60s

5 minutes ago
 Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agen ..

Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agency

36 minutes ago
 Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Kh ..

Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Khan's clutches: Marriyum Aurang ..

36 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Discussed With Zelenskyy, Guterres Ex ..

Erdogan Says Discussed With Zelenskyy, Guterres Exchange of Prisoners of War

36 minutes ago
 North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Easter ..

North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

38 minutes ago
 EU Cuts Military Aid to Ukraine as Arms Dry Up, Ki ..

EU Cuts Military Aid to Ukraine as Arms Dry Up, Kiev on Verge of Losing Conflict ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.