UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Five Dead' As Building Collapses In Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:00 PM

'Five dead' as building collapses in Egypt

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Five people died and more than 20 were wounded Saturday as a building collapsed in the Egyptian capital Cairo, local authorities said.

"The governorate's crisis room was informed at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) of the collapse of a building consisting of a basement, a ground floor and nine (upper) floors," the Cairo governorate said in a statement.

It said that five people were confirmed dead and 24 wounded in the collapse in the Gesr Suez district near Heliopolis in the east of the city.

"Khaled Abdel Aal, the governor, immediately went to the site of the incident accompanied by civil protection forces," the statement added.

He ordered the "establishment of an engineering committee" to inspect surrounding buildings and evaluate the impact.

Egypt has suffered several deadly building collapses in recent years, due to the dilapidation of many premises and poor adherence to planning regulations.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Poor Died Suez Cairo SITE

Recent Stories

Russia Reports 8,885 COVID-19 Cases, 387 Deaths in ..

50 minutes ago

US Navy Maintains Dialogue on Piracy Threats With ..

50 minutes ago

Putin Sends Condolences to Egyptian President Over ..

50 minutes ago

UN Women Commission ends session, with pledge to s ..

51 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast

51 minutes ago

PML-N MPA, others booked for violating COVID-19res ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.