Five dead as Romania chopper crashes, fighter jet missing: army

Bucharest, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Five soldiers died after their helicopter crashed on Wednesday in eastern Romania near the Black Sea while searching for a missing fighter jet and its pilot, the army said.

"Unfortunately, all five members of the IAR 330 crew lost their lives. Search and rescue operations for the pilot of the MiG 21 LanceR are still ongoing," General Constantin Spanu, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense, said.