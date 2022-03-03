UrduPoint.com

Five Dead As Romania Chopper Crashes, Fighter Jet Missing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Five dead as Romania chopper crashes, fighter jet missing

Bucharest, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Five soldiers died after their helicopter crashed on Wednesday in eastern Romania near the Black Sea while searching for a missing fighter jet and its pilot, the army said.

"Unfortunately, all five members of the IAR 330 crew lost their lives. Search and rescue operations for the pilot of the MiG 21 LanceR are still ongoing," General Constantin Spanu, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense, said.

The IAR 330-Puma helicopter crashed in the area of Gura Dobrogei, 11 kilometres (seven miles) from the airfield.

It was searching for the fighter jet, shortly after the jet lost its radio connection with the control tower and disappeared from the radar.

The pilot had reported adverse weather conditions and had been ordered to return to base, Spanu said.

"It is premature to discuss possible causes. Certainly, there were unfavourable weather conditions, but we can't comment now," he told Digi24 television.

"We have two commissions of inquiry set up. Our focus is on the search-and-rescue operation," he said.

Related Topics

Weather Army Died Romania TV All From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

11 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

11 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

11 hours ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

11 hours ago
 Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>